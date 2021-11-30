LVMPD investigates sex assault report involving R&B singer Trey Songz

R&B singer Tremaine Neverson — also known as Trey Songz — is being investigated after reportedly being involved in a sexual assault on the Las Vegas Strip over the weekend, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed.

The sexual assault was reported to LVMPD on Sunday and is under investigation by sex crimes detectives. It happened at a hotel in the 3700 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard, police said.

"Neverson is cooperating with the investigation," according to LVMPD.

As of Monday, no arrests had been made, police said.

