LVMPD investigates sex assault report involving R&B singer Trey Songz

Assault reported at hotel on Vegas Strip
Matt Sayles/Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
FILE - In this June 25, 2017 file photo, Trey Songz performs at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Police say the R&B singer has been arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence for punching a woman at a Los Angeles party. LAPD spokesman Officer Drake Madison says the 33-year-old whose real name is Tremaine Neverson turned himself in at a Hollywood police station Monday morning, March 19, 2018. Jail records show Songz was released about two hours later on $50,000 bail. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)
Trey Songz
Posted at 4:38 PM, Nov 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-29 19:48:43-05

R&B singer Tremaine Neverson — also known as Trey Songz — is being investigated after reportedly being involved in a sexual assault on the Las Vegas Strip over the weekend, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed.

The sexual assault was reported to LVMPD on Sunday and is under investigation by sex crimes detectives. It happened at a hotel in the 3700 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard, police said.

"Neverson is cooperating with the investigation," according to LVMPD.

As of Monday, no arrests had been made, police said.

