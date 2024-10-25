WATCH: Former President Trump speaks at rally for AAPI community

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former President Trump returned on Thursday, Oct. 24, as the keynote speaker at the United For Change Rally hosted by Turning Point PAC and Turning Point Action at UNLV Thomas & Mack Arena.

The free event celebrates the Asian American and Pacific Islander community. It will feature cultural performances and speakers to amplify AAPI voices, promote unity and encourage voter participation.

Former President Trump is scheduled to speak at 7 p.m.

WATCH HIS REMARKS LIVE:

Doors opened at 2 p.m.

Channel 13's Joe Moeller spoke to locals to hear what they anticipated for the rally.

Here's what locals had to say at former President Trump's rally