Former North Las Vegas firefighter gets prison term for wife's overdose death

Posted at 11:07 PM, Dec 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 02:10:10-05

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former North Las Vegas firefighter has been sentenced to prison for the overdose death of his wife.

A judge on Friday sentenced Christopher Candito to 16 to 40 months in prison on his October guilty plea to involuntary manslaughter in the 2020 death of 25-year-old Tiffany Slatsky.

Investigators said Slatsky was found unresponsive at the couple's Henderson apartment on Feb. 23, 2020, following a party at a Las Vegas hotel with several other firefighters.

Candito told the sentencing judge he wished he "had been a better man."

