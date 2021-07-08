Watch
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Henderson PD: Man charged with burglary, murder in death of 25-year-old woman

items.[0].image.alt
Henderson Police Department
Christopher Candito.jpg
Posted at 10:55 AM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 14:47:45-04

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson police report the department has made an arrest in a homicide case dating back to February of this year.

Christopher Candito, 33, was taken into custody on Wednesday related to murder and burglary charges he is facing from an incident that happened on Feb. 23 in the 800 block of Coronado Center Drive, near Eastern Avenue.

Authorities say they originally received a call about a 25-year-old woman, later identified as Tiffany Slatsky, who was not conscious and not breathing.

Arriving first responders attempted life-saving measures and transported Slatsky to a local hospital but she was pronounced deceased, according to police.

A joint investigation between the Henderson Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration Las Vegas District Office later identified Candito as the person responsible for Slatsky's death.

The 33-year-old has since been booked into the Henderson Detention Center and is currently awaiting a court date.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH