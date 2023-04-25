Former NFL, UNLV football player sentenced to probation following crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former NFL and UNLV football player Adam Seward has been sentenced to a year of probation following a 2021 hit and run crash that injured him and a woman.

Court documents show Seward pled guilty in November and a judgment of conviction was filed on April 3.

Seward admitted his actions led to substantial bodily harm and the judgement of conviction stated he received a suspended sentence of 24 to 60 months in the Nevada Department of Corrections, probation for up to a year, and must enter and complete a controlled substance abuse evaluation, submit to random testing, and not use or have alcohol. He also cannot have contact with the victim in this case.

According to a court deposition, Seward met the woman at Chicago Brewing Company on Sahara and Fort Apache. He told the court he met her on the dating app Bumble and she was traveling from out of state to meet him.

The pair watched the Vegas Golden Knights hockey game there before heading to his house, which Seward said was about three miles away.

The deposition states it had been raining that night and the roads were slick.

Seward told the court he slowed down to turn left at Sahara onto Town Center whenever the vehicle slid into a stoplight pole.

Court records show Seward said he and the woman had facial injuries and were bleeding but he thought they could clean themselves up at his house.

Seward said due to damage on his Jeep, he left it about 200 meters from his residence and the two walked to his home.

While they were cleaning up, Seward told the court he wasn't able to stop the bleeding from the side of her face and that's when he took her to the hospital in another vehicle he had in his garage.

According to court documents, when the pair arrived at the Spring Valley hospital, he asked the woman if she wanted him to go inside and she said "she just wanted to get away."

At the time, Seward said he didn't go into the hospital because he didn't think he was injured bad enough. However, he later had to go to University Medical Center to get stitches.

Seward went back home and said he went to sleep because his head was hurting but that he set his alarm for 4:30 a.m. to have his Jeep towed from in front of the school.

The court deposition states that when he returned to the Jeep, there were cop cars at the entrance of his apartment complex who then arrested him.

When asked why he didn't contact the victim after he dropped her off at the hospital, Seward told the court he had deleted her message from the dating app but that he did contact the hospital and looked on Facebook to see if she was okay.

He said one of the victim's friends contacted him but that he never heard back on the victim's condition even though he asked several times.

The victim sued Seward in a civil case and was awarded $351,200, according to court documents.

Seward graduated from Bonanza High School before suiting up for UNLV as a linebacker.

He was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in 2005. He was with them through 2008 before spending one season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. According to NFL records, he last played on November 22, 2009 against the Buffalo Bills.