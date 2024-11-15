Former Nevada Assembly Speaker John Hambrick dies at 79

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former Assemblyman John Hambrick, who served as speaker during the 2015 session of the Nevada Legislature, died Wednesday. He was 79.

The cause of death was cancer, according to Hambrick's former campaign manager Nathan Emens.

"There's no better person I've known in the Legislature," Emens said Thursday. "We're all heartbroken."

Hambrick was a former U.S. Secret Service special agent who also worked as an investigator for other federal agencies in his career.

During his time in the Secret Service, Hambrick also served as the White House Santa Claus, a role he was especially proud of, showing off a photo of himself in costume to guests in his home.

He was first elected to the Nevada Assembly to represent a Summerlin-area district in 2008. He was known for advancing legislation to stop human trafficking, especially of children. He was also active in youth sports leagues.

In 2012, Hambrick's PAC sent out a brutal mailer on behalf of a candidate challenging the then speaker-in-waiting, Marcus Conklin, who lost his bid for election. As punishment, majority Democrats assigned Hambrick to Room 3116, the smallest office in the Legislative building, known informally as the "bad boy office" or the "dog house."

But two years later, Republicans swept every office in the state, gained control of the Legislature and elected Hambrick speaker. He moved to the speaker's suite, the nicest office in the legislative building.

As speaker, Hambrick faced a recall because he said he would consider a vote for a commerce tax advocated by then-Gov. Brian Sandoval, but it fizzled quickly. He also tangled with then-Assemblywoman Michele Fiore, who lost her chance to chair the Taxation Committee after it was revealed she faced liens from the IRS. Fiore later went on to serve as a Las Vegas councilwoman and a justice of the peace in Nye County before she was suspended after being convicted on federal wire fraud charges. Fiore is appealing her conviction.

In Hambrick's last session, in 2019, he earned heartfelt praise from both Democrats and Republicans on the Assembly floor, including from then-speaker Jason Frierson. When Assemblyman Steve Yeager took over as speaker in 2023, he quoted Hambrick along with fellow Democrats in his opening-day speech.

Hambrick was almost never seen in public without his wife, Nancy Hambrick, whom he married in 1966. They attended political events, fundraisers and even legislative sessions together. Nancy Hambrick died in 2019.

Hambrick is survived by his children, John Jr., and Laura Sullivan.

"It's honestly a tremendous loss," Emens said.

On social media, Hambrick was mourned by Democrats and Republicans, including Attorney General Aaron Ford, Assembly Gregory Hafen, R-Nye County, Yeager, Assemblywoman Melissa Hardy, R-Clark County, U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, political commentator Amy Tarkanian, Assemblywoman Heidi Kasama, R-Clark County, the Children's Advocacy Alliance and others.