Former dishwasher arrested after threatening to shoot up Strip restaurant

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is facing charges after being accused of threatening to shoot up a Strip restaurant where he used to work.

According to an arrest report, this happened on Saturday. An employee at RPM Italian inside the Caesars Forum Shops told officers they received at least six phone calls from former dishwasher Jonathan Bonilla, who was upset that he had been fired three weeks earlier.

The arrest report states Bonilla worked at the restaurant for about three weeks but was fired on May 8 after not showing up to work. The report states that's because Bonilla was in jail.

An employee told police Bonilla called them saying he was going to blow up the restaurant, shoot them, and "take care of [their] family." The employee also told investigators they're not sure how Bonilla got their phone number.

They said Bonilla called again saying he "was coming down with AK's and Glocks." That's when the employee said they contacted their manager to call security as well as the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Another employee said Bonilla called them saying he was "on the block with a Glock" and that he sounded like he was growling and under the influence.

According to the arrest report, Bonilla was arrested at the apartment that he shared with his mother.

He is facing a bomb threat charge and is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on June 6.