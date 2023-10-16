Watch Now
Former Clark County prosecutor facing child luring charges

Posted at 10:28 AM, Oct 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-16 13:29:53-04

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A former Clark County prosecutor is facing charges after being accused of child luring and attempted statutory sexual seduction charges in Henderson.

Court records show that Tanner Castro was arrested on Friday by Henderson police and that he posted bond.

As of Monday morning, the circumstances surrounding his arrest haven't been made public.

The Nevada State Bar's website states he went to law school at the University of Nevada - Las Vegas and has been a member since Oct. 7, 2022.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson told Channel 13 that Castro was employed with his office as a deputy district attorney from Sept. 2, 2023 to Monday.

Henderson court records state that Castro is scheduled to be back in court on Nov. 7.

