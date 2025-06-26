Food Rescue Alliance expands reach to help more Las Vegans as thousands struggle with rising food costs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thousands of Las Vegas residents are struggling to put food on the table as food costs continue to rise.

The Food Rescue Alliance, a partnership between The Venetian and non-profit The Just One Project, is expanding its reach to help more people in the community.

The program has delivered more than 83,000 fresh meals so far this year.

I previously gave you an exclusive look at how the program works. Excess food from conventions at The Venetian is packed into boxes and brought to the loading area where it's rolled onto special delivery trucks. The Just One Project picks up the boxes and distributes the food to those in need.

LOOKING BACK | New program saves extra food from Strip property and donates to locals in need

One way Las Vegas Strip properties saves extra food for locals in need

"There's access to food. It was logistics and infrastructure that we really needed to get that directly out to the community and that's why the just one project became the perfect partner," said Anna Schmid, VP of Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability at The Venetian.

"There is so much food on the Las Vegas strip that could really be used for good use," said Brooke Neubauer of The Just One Project. "This food right now is going to get wrapped up, packaged and it will be at another organization within the next few hours."

Since January, volunteers have logged over 800 hours to help carry out the Food Rescue Alliance's mission.

With the success of the program, it's now been expanded to additional non-profits beyond The Just One Project, including Shine A Light, Freedom House, City Impact, and Hero School.

If you are struggling with food insecurity, find resources at TheJustOneProject.org/FoodRescueAlliance.

Vegas Stronger Vegas Stronger Champion: The Just One Project Justin Bruce

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

