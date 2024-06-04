Food pantry at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Henderson has been shut down

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A vital food pantry that serves thousands of families every month in Henderson has suddenly shut down.

Henderson resident Jack Kirchefer is one of many who rely on food pantries like Our Saviors Lutheran Church. But after their food drive on Saturday, the church was forced to shut down its pantry.

"It's hard on us, very hard," Kirchefer said. "If it's going to shut down, it hurts us, puts a burden on everything we are doing."

KTNV

I headed over to the church to meet with Pastor Ed Bruning to find out what happened.

"How come you are no longer able to continue this donation process," I asked.

"You ask why and I don't really know the answer," he told me.

Bruning and his group of volunteers have been helping people in Henderson for over 14 years. Last year, they fed over 23,000 families. He tells me he was recently contacted about paperwork issues and a need for more training from Three Square. Still, he says they've always maintained a good relationship.

"But we received the letter from them on the 21st that they had reached the conclusion that they would terminate the relationship with us," Bruning said. "I don't know the reason."

KTNV

I wanted to find out the reason so I headed over to Three Square.

Three Square's Chief Strategy Officer, Lisa Segler, tells me their top priority is ensuring safe food and that Our Saviors Lutheran Church pantry failed to meet their regulations.

"Were there violations from this specific food pantry that contributed to this decision," I asked.

"Yes and that is where we draw the line," Segler said. "There were violations and we have to make sure that food is safe."

Segler says she understands the potential impact but wants to assure people that other services remain available.

"Within a half a mile to a mile away, there are 10 other locations that are serving this food and we did not decrease the amount of food that is going to these pantries. We just distribute the same allotment. You just have to go to a different location."

KTNV

But for Kirchefer, he says this is a loss for the community and hopes it doesn't happen to more pantries.

"It's going to put everything back one step," Kirchefer told me. "They won't have what they had and it's not good."

I circled back with Bruning. about the violations. He tells me that he disagrees with them and that he complied with everything asked of him before the given deadline.

Now, he's appealing to Three Square's Board of Directors, hoping to reach an agreement to preserve their 14-year relationship. I will be following the story very closely and will have an update as soon as we have one.

Are you a Henderson resident in need of food assistance?

Three Square has partnered with the following agencies to support families and individuals in need:



Centro de Adoracion

Salvation Army Henderson

Henderson Presbyterian Church

Society of St. Vincent de Paul

Henderson Equality Center

Giving Life Ministries

Acelero Learning

Hope for the City

HopeLink of Southern Nevada

Downtown Recreation Center

For locations, operating hours, and more information you can call 702-765-4030. Their lines are open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., excluding holidays

You can also see the full list of food distribution events here.