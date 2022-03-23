Food and beverage exhibitors speak on supply chain, labor challenges

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Because of the pandemic, and rising inflation, it's been challenging for business owners across the country to keep their doors open and provide quality services for customers. But whether it's canned drinks or making your pizza, change is something businesses have to accommodate.

"We're happy that we're still growing and we're doing what we need to do."

Michael Lam is committed to continue expanding and making Liquid Ice. The energy drink company has been in business for 17 years and is an exhibitor at the Restaurant and Bar Expo. He says the last two years have brought challenges.

"Production, supply chain demand. All that is all backed up,” he said.

Lam says the raw material costs to make and can the drink- have gone up between 8 to 35 percent. He says materials are all made in the U.S. where transportation costs have grown.

"Trucking is an issue with the Ukraine war and gas prices. Naturally, that's going to go up,” he said.

That's no different for pizzeria owners at the International Pizza Expo. John Bellucci is the owner of John's Wildwood Pizza near Erie, Pennsylvania. He says while ingredient costs have gone up, he hasn't had to do drastic price increases.

"Our main supplier has done some work to lower his margins a little to kind of help the businesses and stuff too,” Bellucci said.

Lam says Liquid Ice plans to be aggressive by not raising its prices to consumers and taking a slight revenue hit in the short term.

"We'll get more customers that way by providing a superior product with a cost that's not going to keep escalating as cost structures go up,” he said.

"We're having a hard time getting all the way to where we were before COVID."

Bellucci is still looking for workers. Across his two locations, he had about 60 employees pre-pandemic. Now, it's less than 50.

"We're learning how to do things with less people which maybe is more efficient. Maybe it's better for us,” he said.

This includes updating ordering systems for pizzas and making improving logistics.

"Actually, cutting out the middleman people that we had like taking the food up and running back and forth. It's interesting,” he said.

Pizza Expo show director Bill Oakley says getting and keeping labor is perhaps the pizza industry's number one issue. He says pizzerias have raised wages to compete and ingrain themselves in their communities.

"Organizations. High schools. Universities to try to find that labor and train them,” he said.

Oakley says some may stay in the pizza industry and eventually buy a shop of their own.

"That's how they get started so it's a great little incubator,” he said.

Bellucci says his business has a strong community following being named best pizza Erie by a local publication for a number of years. He's confident after attending the pizza expo.

"I'll pick up enough information so when I go back, I'll be fired up and ready to hit these problems head-on,” he said.

The expos will continue through Thursday.