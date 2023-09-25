Fontainebleau Las Vegas kicks off week-long job fair Sept. 25-30

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fontainebleau Las Vegas is hosting a week-long hiring event, Sept. 25-30, and hopes to staff 6,500 employees by the grand opening on December 13.

“It’s starting to feel real,” said Kim Virtuoso, Senior Vice President of People with Fontainebleau Las Vegas. “I have the chills every time I think about it. We’re under 90 days out and we have already built an amazing team of almost one thousand employees who have been working behind the scenes to open the doors successfully.”

Monday kicks off a series of job fairs where Fontainebleau hopes to fill at least 1,500 positions in departments including Nightlife and Food & Beverage.

September 25 and 26: Nightlife positions

September 28 and 29: Front-of-house food and beverage positions

September 30: Back-of-house food and beverage positions

The hiring event is from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Prospective candidates can also apply for other positions at FBLVCareers.com.