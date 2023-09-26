Fontainebleau Hotel & Casino kicks off week-long job fair: How you can still apply

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fontainebleau managers interviewed more than 1,000 people Monday, as the resort attempts to reach their goal of filling 6,500 positions before it opens on Dec. 13.

"We are about 60% of the way there with all of our offers extended," said Kim Virtuoso, a Senior Vice President with Fontainebleau.

Despite being more than halfway towards their hiring goal, Fontainebleau says there's still lots of work to be done to find the best employees.

"We have received over 75,000 applications, which is just beyond industry trends from what we're seeing, so a lot of interest in Fontainebleau," said Virtuoso.

Even with that interest, managers at Fontainebleau say they're still accepting applications.

Several people interviewing for a job Monday said the club-like atmosphere was great. The interviews took place at Vu Studios in Las Vegas.

When potential new employees weren't being interviewed, they enjoyed music from a DJ and had lots of entertainment.

Crystal was one of the people interviewing for a position Monday and says the job fair made her want to be part of this new resort experience.

"I'm really excited, they've been working on Fontainebleau for many, many years and I grew up in Vegas," said Crystal. "I'm just excited to hopefully be a part of a new casino."

The Fontainebleau job fair is a 5-day event. September 25 and 26 are interviews for Nightlife positions, September 28 and 29 for Front-of-house food and beverage positions and September 30 for Back-of-house food and beverage positions.

The hiring event is from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. the first two days and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Thursday through Saturday.

Managers at Fontainebleau say they're expecting close to 2,500 people to show up each day from Thursday through Saturday.

If you can't make it to the job fair, Virtuoso says they'll be hosting other hiring events in October and will have other opportunities in November. They say they are handing out jobs on the spot at the job fair, but will keep positions open just in case people can't show up.

If you'd like to apply for a job at Fontainebleau, click here.