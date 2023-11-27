Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs going cashless

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're planning to enjoy the great outdoors at Floyd Lamb Park, make sure to bring a credit or debit card.

On Monday, City of Las Vegas officials announced that Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs will be going cashless. They said cash will no longer be accepted at the entry kiosk, starting on Jan. 1, 2024.

There is a $6 per vehicle entrance fee. Frequent visitors can buy a household yearly pass for $50, which is for those through 49 years old, or a senior household yearly pass for $25, which is available for those that are 50 years old and up.

Passes may be purchased online and are also available at the park entrance gatehouse, which is located at 9200 Tule Springs Road.

Floyd Lamb Park hours from October to March are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from April to September are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.