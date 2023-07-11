Floor, cage casino employees stay vigilant as thieves try to scam

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Gaming Control Board is asking those working at a casino to stay vigilant to avoid falling victim to a local scam.

The board issued a warning about scammers targeting casino cage employees. The largest scheme got away with over a million dollars.

Las Vegas casinos attract millions of people every year while attracting unwanted crime.

The board says thieves are posing as casino executives and directing employees to withdraw cash from the casino cage.

"Subjects gain intelligence on high-level casino owners, employees, managers and others connected to the casino's money operations," a statement read. "The fraudsters then contact cage employees using a variety of scenarios to manipulate personnel basedon a fear of negative consequences for casino employees and/or operations."

One recent incident happened at Circa in downtown Las Vegas. Owner Derek Stevens tweeted a statement saying they are cooperating with the investigation.

"It is really the heartbeat," said Gordon Prouty, vice president of public relations for the Westgate Las Vegas. "There are so many things going on."

Prouty said the casino is staying vigilant.

"Last Thursday morning at our operations meeting where our whole management team gets together the security team talked about what was going on, that was before the advisory came out," he said.

The board also recommends resorts educate employees. Prouty says communication is key within the casino floor operations. They said cage and floor employees were made aware.

"It is so important that our security team communicated any issues or anythign to be aware of because that is a big part of what we want to provide to our customers — a Vegas experience and a great time, but also keeping them safe while they are here," he said.