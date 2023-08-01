Flood waters equate to danger for the public, officials say

Since 1990, there have been two dozen deaths in Southern Nevada blamed on flash flooding, according to the Regional Flood Control District.

With the monsoon season now upon us, officials in the Las Vegas valley are hoping to keep that number where it is.

2023 Monsoon: How to keep yourself, family safe during the wet season

Billy Samuels, a deputy chief with the Clark County Fire Department, says the best option is always to stay out of flood waters.

"If you do see water, stay out of it, you never know how deep it is and how fast it might be going," Samuels says.

Last summer, two people were found dead in a flood channel just east of the Las Vegas Strip, near the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign.

According to authorities, the two had been experiencing homelessness.

Whether it's those experiencing homelessness or curious kids, Michelle French of the flood control district echoed Samuels — it's best to stay away from flood waters.

MORE: Monsoon 2022 was one for the books in the Vegas valley. What are experts predicting this year?

"Only six inches of water, flowing from a flood, can sweep an adult person off their feet," French says. "Only one foot of water can float a vehicle."

If people get in trouble, Samuels says each fire truck in the valley — no matter the jurisdiction — has swift water rescue gear. Firefighters are trained for such rescues, he says.

"We try to stay out of the water, we want to throw a rope, and hopefully, the person can grab it, but we're ready for any situation," Samuels says.