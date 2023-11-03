Watch Now
Flight diverts to Las Vegas after California woman attempts to breach cockpit

Posted at 5:35 PM, Nov 02, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A California woman is facing charges after being accused of trying to get into the cockpit on a United flight.

According to documents from U.S. District Court, the incident happened on Sept. 10 on a flight that left Sacramento and was heading to Newark.

Documents state Ekaterina Lau allegedly shoved, assaulted, and intimidated flight attendants and crew members in "an effort to breach the flight deck and force the aircraft to land".

The plane eventually did have to divert off-course and ended up landing at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas.

According to court records, she's facing interfering with flight crew members and assault charges and is scheduled to be in federal court on Nov. 9.

