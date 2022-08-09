Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Flash Flood Warning issued for Southern Nevada as thunderstorms develop

Storm clouds over Las Vegas
KTNV
Storm clouds gather over the central Las Vegas valley ahead of a thunderstorm that flooded roads in part of the valley on Monday, July 25, 2022.
Storm clouds over Las Vegas
Posted at 12:53 PM, Aug 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-09 17:19:06-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Southern Nevada, which will last on Tuesday from 1:26 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Numerous thunderstorms are developing with "heavy rainfall that may lead to extensive flash-flooding" on Tuesday afternoon and evening, NWS forecasters said.

13 Action News meteorologists say developing storms may have the potential to drop 1 inch of rain in some spots, and possibly 2 inches in the mountains.

The chance of a thundershower in Las Vegas is 50% on Tuesday afternoon and will linger at 30% throughout the evening. Temperatures should be limited to the mid and upper 90s in the afternoon.

High humidity will continue through the rest of the week, meteorologists say, although the chance of storms will dip slightly to 30% on Wednesday and 20% on Thursday. Additionally, the 40% chance of scattered storms on Friday may thin out to a 30% chance.

Those highs will remain in the mid-to-upper 90s all week due to the monsoon mugginess, and overnight lows will remain in the upper 70s and low 80s during this stretch.

RELATED: 13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, August 9, 2022

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH