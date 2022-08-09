Flash Flood Warning issued for Southern Nevada as thunderstorms develop

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Southern Nevada, which will last on Tuesday from 1:26 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

⚠️Flash Flood Warning⚠️



📍Southern Inyo, Eastern San Bernardino, and West Central Clark counties

⌚ until 4:45 pm



Hazards include:

☔Heavy Rain

🌊Flash Flooding

🌬️40+ MPH Winds

⛈️Frequent Lightning



Never attempt to drive through flood waters. #NVwx #CAwx pic.twitter.com/qOq6aLn29F — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) August 9, 2022

Numerous thunderstorms are developing with "heavy rainfall that may lead to extensive flash-flooding" on Tuesday afternoon and evening, NWS forecasters said.

13 Action News meteorologists say developing storms may have the potential to drop 1 inch of rain in some spots, and possibly 2 inches in the mountains.

The chance of a thundershower in Las Vegas is 50% on Tuesday afternoon and will linger at 30% throughout the evening. Temperatures should be limited to the mid and upper 90s in the afternoon.

High humidity will continue through the rest of the week, meteorologists say, although the chance of storms will dip slightly to 30% on Wednesday and 20% on Thursday. Additionally, the 40% chance of scattered storms on Friday may thin out to a 30% chance.

Those highs will remain in the mid-to-upper 90s all week due to the monsoon mugginess, and overnight lows will remain in the upper 70s and low 80s during this stretch.

