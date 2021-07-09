Buffalo Drive south of Flamingo Road closed due to single-vehicle crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Buffalo Drive southbound, just south of Flamingo Road closed due to a single-vehicle crash.

According to police, a man with a pacemaker passed out and the vehicle he was driving crashed into a pole.

No other vehicles were involved.

Police say there are no serious injuries to report.

The road is expected to be closed for about an hour for repairs to the pole and electricity.

VIEW OF THE SCENE:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

