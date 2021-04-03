Watch
Local News

Actions

Flags in Nevada ordered to half-staff honoring U.S. Capitol officers

items.[0].videoTitle
Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on April 2 as a sign of respect for the service and sacrifice of the victims of the attack at the United States Capitol. The governor’s executive order aligns with a Presidential Proclamation issued by President Joe Biden to lower United States flags until sunset on April 6.
Posted at 8:56 PM, Apr 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-03 00:00:01-04

NEVADA (KTNV) — Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on Friday as a sign of respect for the service and sacrifice of the victims of the attack at the United States Capitol earlier in the day.

RELATED: Officer killed in Friday's US Capitol car attack identified; suspect also killed

The governor’s executive order aligns with a Presidential Proclamation issued by President Joe Biden to lower United States flags until sunset on April 6.

Gov. Sisolak said in a statement:

“Today, the State of Nevada mourns along with the friends and families over the death of a U.S. Capitol Police Officer in the line of duty today. We are also wishing for the full recovery of the injured Capitol Police Officer. We condemn these violent acts and pray that the friends and families of the victims will be comforted by the outpouring of love and charity from their respective communities and from this nation.”

Earlier in the day, an attacker rammed his vehicle into a police barrier at the U.S. Capitol, killing United States Capitol Police Officer William Evans and seriously injuring another officer.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Brand Spotlight

FRONTLINE HEROES

1:08 PM, Mar 26, 2021