Fix in the works for displays of erroneous voter info on NV Secretary of State's site

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Secretary of State’s office voter website on Monday was displaying incorrect information, reporting votes that were never cast or telling voters they had no history even if they do.

The error was discovered on Sunday, and officials with the office are working to fix it, a statement from the Secretary of State’s office said Monday.

“On Sunday, February 18, the Secretary of State’s Office became aware of possible technical issues related to the vote history of individuals who did not participate in the Presidential Preference Primary,” the statement reads. “Elections and IT staff began working on the issue immediately, and met with County Clerks and Registrars this morning. We are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, and will provide further updates as we can.

“It is important to note that vote history is generated separately from election results. Results on SilverStateElection.NV.gov and county canvasses of the votes are unaffected and accurate,” a spokesperson added.

Voters on social media and elsewhere noticed the discrepancies and began posting about them on Monday.

The errors have appeared on the Secretary of State's voter database, which voters can access.

A Channel 13 reporter who accessed his own voter information on Monday morning was incorrectly told he was not eligible to vote and that he had no voter history in Clark County, despite voting in nearly every election during the past three decades.

A check of a similar database on the Clark County elections department website, however, showed accurate voter registration and voter history information. Voters can look up their records on that site here.

The Nevada Republican Party issued a statement saying it had received reports from Republicans who had not voted in the Feb. 6 presidential preference primary as having a “mail ballot counted” and vowed to investigate. (The errors on the site, however, appear to be affecting both Democrats and Republicans.)

“In response to these alarming reports, the Nevada Republican Party legal team has taken swift action to address the situation,” the statement reads. “The NVGOP is actively engaged in communication with the Secretary of State's Office to conduct a thorough investigation into these alleged irregularities. It is imperative that the integrity of the electoral process is upheld and that every legitimate vote is accurately accounted for.”

"We take these reports very seriously," stated Michael McDonald, chairman of the Nevada Republican Party. "The cornerstone of our Republic is the trust and confidence of the American people in the electoral process. Any indication of irregularities must be thoroughly investigated to ensure the integrity of our elections."