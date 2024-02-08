Five marines confirmed dead in search for helicopter that took off from air base near Vegas

(KTNV) — Five U.S. Marines who were on board a helicopter that went missing after taking off from an air base northwest of Las Vegas are dead, U.S. officials announced Thursday morning.

The marines were on board a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter that took off from Creech Air Force Base Tuesday night en route to another air station near San Diego.

Wednesday morning, search teams from multiple state and federal agencies located the helicopter in Pine Valley, Calif. But the five marines were still unaccounted for, according to statements from the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.

Identities of the service members will not be released until 24 hours after their family members have been notified, officials said.

The five service members were assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16 and 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, officials said previously.

It was not immediately known whether any had been based in Nevada.