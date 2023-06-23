Five Las Vegas residents indicted for meth, fentanyl trafficking conspiracy

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Five Las Vegas residents have been indicted by a federal grand jury after being accused of conspiring together to distribute drugs.

According to the Justice Department, that group included 41-year-old Darrell glen Harris, 43-year-old Lamar Deshawn Rosser, also known as Lamar Sparks, 32-year-old Paulina Hernandez, 27-year-old Alexandra Trineysha Henriques, and 43-year-old Joey Lamar McRoyal.

The first four made their initial court appearance on Wednesday. McRoyal was arrested in Los Angeles and is waiting to make an appearance in court.

According to the indictment, from August 2022 to June 2023, the five conspired together to distribute at least 50 grams of methamphetamine and at least 40 grams of fentanyl. However, that wasn't the only drugs the group was involved in. Investigators said during the investigation they seized meth, fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, MDMA, xylazine, and other controlled substances as well as several firearms.

The Justice Department said officials also found that Harris supplied drugs to people in other states, which led to additional drugs being seized in Pensacola, Florida.

The five are all facing multiple charges including Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance. If convicted, the maximum penalty is "life imprisonment, lifetime supervised release, a fine, and a special assessment", according to the Justice Department.

A jury trial has been scheduled for Aug. 21.