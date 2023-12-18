Five children die in Bullhead City fire

BULLHEAD CITY (KTNV) — Five children are dead after a fire in Bullhead City.

According to the Bullhead City Police Department, the fire happened on Saturday at 5 p.m. in the 400 block of Anna Circle.

Investigators said the fire happened at a two-story duplex and the children weren't able to make it out in time. The children were 13, 11, 5, 4, and 2 years old.

The incident is being investigated by the Bullhead City Police Department with assistance from the Bullhead City Fire Department, Lake Havasu City Fire Department, and ATF Fire Investigators.

As of Monday morning, no further details have been released.