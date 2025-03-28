First women's club in Las Vegas celebrates over a century of service

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Mesquite Club, the first women’s club in Las Vegas, has proudly served the community for over 100 years.

Established in 1911, the club originated with just 20 women who planted thousands of mesquite trees in the arid landscape of early Las Vegas. That was the same year the city was incorporated into a township and had less than 1,000 residents.

"It was just barren land, and a group of women got together, and they decided to plant trees so that there could be some comfort for the men who were working," explained current club president Dianne Steel.

From then on, the group was dubbed the 'Mesquite Club' in honor of laying those first roots in early Las Vegas.

Located at 702 St. Louis Avenue in the Historic Arts District, the club has become a cornerstone of community support.

"We can’t be more Vegas than 702," said Frankie Segel, a member of the club, while highlighting its unique location.

"They think we're in Mesquite, but we're smack in the middle of Las Vegas," she continued.

The Mesquite Club has fostered generations of women who are committed to giving back.

"These girls are so understated. They just go about their business. They had other lives, they raised families, and yet they still found time to contribute," Segel said.

Today, the walls of the clubhouse showcase photographs that reflect the club's rich history, including a 1912 costume party from its early days.

UNLV Special Collections 1912 Mesquite Club costume party

President Steel expressed pride in continuing the club's legacy of support.

"These ladies have all been through great times and horrible times, and they're there for you if you need anything. I'm there for them if they need me," she said.

Member Nancy Zangl, who joined in 2005, emphasized the importance of the club’s philanthropic efforts.

"It makes me feel like I'm doing something important," she said.

"Well, I think the older you become, the more you realize you need this, you really do. And they're such great women," Zangl continued.

The club not only focuses on community service but also the bonds formed among its members.

"It's sort of like having a lot of sisters," said Betty Miller, another member who's been involved for decades and has also served as club president from 1993 to 1994.

“I'm not interested in just a social club. I think it's important that we help our community," Miller said.

For the second year in a row, members have selected the Ashley Strong Foundation to raise funds for and uplift. The Foundation helps children in long-term care facilities.

“We like this one so much that we kept it for two years in a row, because they're doing some great things for those kids," Steel said.

For more information about what the club is up to lately, click here.