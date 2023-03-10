First Pinkbox Doughnuts location to open in North Las Vegas on Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Pinkbox Doughnuts is coming to North Las Vegas.

On Saturday, the company said it will open the doors of its first location in the city near Craig Road and MLK Boulevard.

Organizers said the event will include family-friendly activities like balloon art, face painting, photo opportunities with the mascot "Pinky", and doughnut eating contests for both adults and children. The winner will get to take home Pinkbox gift cards.

Event officials said there are also pink tickets hidden in three doughnuts and if you find them, you could win free doughnuts for a year. You can also pick up a commemorative grand opening t-shirt with any purchase while supplies last.

That's from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Pinkbox Doughnuts

It comes after the new location celebrated a ceremonial ribbon-cutting on Thursday with North Las Vegas mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown, the North Las Vegas city council, and Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy.

As part of the event, Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada received a $5,000 donation. College preparatory Catholic school Cristo Rey St. Viator also received a $4,000 donation.