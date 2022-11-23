First phase of I-15 expansion complete ahead of Thanksgiving travel

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With Thanksgiving travel well underway this week, the I-15 near stateline will be put to the test. Caltrans has completed phase one of the expansion along the California-Nevada border, but there’s still some work to be done.

The agency opened a one-mile transition lane that allows drivers to merge smoothly from three to two lanes along the southbound lanes of I-15. Caltrans says the lane will be open 24/7 and will ease congestion entering California.

More than 11 million Las Vegas visitors travel in and out of town on the I-15 annually. Not only is the I-15 between Nevada and California a huge tourism corridor, it also plays a big role in supply chain.

That’s part of the reason Governor Steve Sisolak and Governor Gavin Newsom promised relief at the stateline last December. They announced they’d be working together to expand the highway in a five-mile stretch between the stateline to the California Department of Food and Agriculture station.

During the second phase, workers will rehabilitate five miles of pavement. There’s no timeline for completion yet, according to Caltrans. It’s a $5.1 million project.