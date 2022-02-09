First-of-its-kind cancer surgery performed in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A brand new cancer treatment is now in Nevada. A local surgeon recently performed a first-of-its-kind surgery in the Silver State.

Vladimir Castellanos had a tumor in his appendix that spread to the lining of his abdomen. Previously, Castellanos would have to travel to another state to get the care he needs. Now, he can go to Dr. Matthew Selleck at MountainView Hospital.

“When he told me hey, Vlad, everything’s going to be okay, I said he’s the guy who’s going to do my surgery,” Castellanos said.

Dr. Selleck is a Vegas native who returned to the valley six months ago after training at a cancer center in California for ten years. He brings a new skill set to our state—the ability to perform Cytoreductive surgery (CRS) using hyperthermic intraperitoneal chemotherapy (HIPEC).

It’s a surgery that removes cancer tumors and cancerous cells within the stomach.

“We remove all visible tumor from inside the abdomen on the surface of the organs and then after which we profuse a heated chemotherapy solution throughout the abdomen during surgery and then we remove the chemotherapy and put things back together, so to speak,” said Dr. Selleck.

Dr. Selleck calls it a standard of care for various types of cancers, but Nevada was behind the curve until now.

“It’s representative of what else we can do here and it’s representative of what else can come,” Dr. Selleck added.

Vladimir’s surgery was successful and he says he’s grateful for Dr. Selleck and the entire medical staff.

“I feel fantastic. I told the doctor before, hey doctor, everybody is surprised how I’m feeling now. I’m do exercise, running my bike, I can breathe better,” Castellanos said.

Vladimir is cancer free for now, but he’ll have to keep checking in with Dr. Selleck for a long time to make sure it stays that way.

Dr. Selleck has another surgery scheduled for Thursday.