First New Year's Eve performance announced at Sphere: 'The End of Genesys'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Experience the first-ever live electronic music act at Sphere this New Year's Eve.

The performance will be the first New Year's Eve show at Sphere.

On December 31, a techno-electronica and digital artistic experience is coming to the Las Vegas venue — Afterlife presents Anyma "The End of Genesys", presented by Live Nation.

Afterlife Presents Anyma ‘The End Of Genesys’ Live at Sphere

Fans of multidisciplinary music and contemporary art in the form of live, high-caliber shows will have the chance to see this unique culmination created by American DJ and producer Matteo Milleri.

Event organizers said Anyma — a solo project of Milleri — has been a genre leader with albums such as Genesys and Genesys II.

Special guests will highlight the concluding performance of Genesys. The project has previously included the works of musical artists such as Grimes, Sevdaliza, and CamelPhat.

Combined with Sphere's next-generation technology built for advanced audio-visual performances, fans "can expect a sensory-expanding mix of innovative visuals and sounds that defy the boundaries of what’s possible."

Presale tickets open on Monday, July 22 at 9 a.m. PT, and general sale on Tuesday, July 23 at 9 a.m. PT. Click here for ticketing and event information.