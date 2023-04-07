First Las Vegas magician laid to rest

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The first Las Vegas magician has been laid to rest.

Gloria Dea died last month but her services weren’t until Thursday where she was finally buried at Davis Funeral Home.

Dea was finally recognized for the achievement last August.

That's after an old skirt of hers was thrifted by AnnaRose Einarsen.

Einarsen tracked down Dea and connected her with renowned magician David Copperfield.

Dea was awarded a key to the city and recognized for her milestone achievement.

Her first performance as a magician debuted at the El Rancho Resort in 1941.

In addition to magic, she was an actress and dancer who starred as the comic book heroine Pha in Columbia's King of the Kongo in 1952.

She was awarded the key to the Las Vegas Strip on her 100th birthday in August 2022.

UNLV also gave her an Honorary Fine Arts Degree for her contributions to Las Vegas.