LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Strip's first female magician turns 100 this month.

Gloria Dea debuted at "The El Rancho resort" in 1941.

She will be 100 on August 25.

Dea credits her easygoing personality and determination for her fulfilling life and career.

Dea will celebrate her 100 birthday by hosting a party at The Westgate with other fellow magicians.