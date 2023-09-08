First Friday returns to Art District for 'do-over' event after unexpected rainout

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After an unprecedented cancellation due to inclement weather last week, First Friday is back this weekend with a "do-over" event.

Cory Fagan, Executive Director for the First Friday Foundation, told Channel 13 she's excited about the event. "It was the first time we had to cancel a First Friday, so we expect a great crowd tonight."

She added, "Our artists are super excited because they really look forward to First Friday every month."

Following the cancellation of First Friday on September 1st, the event will feature over 100 local artists showcasing their talents. Galleries will also be participating, and live local music will fill the air with melodies, while various food trucks will offer culinary delights to satisfy every palate.

"By 5 o'clock tonight, the magic all begins, but our team works all day to put this together, and it takes a lot of partners, so yeah, it was very challenging," said Fagan.

The "do-over" event kicks off on Friday, Sept. 8 at 5 p.m. until 11 p.m.