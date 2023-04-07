First Friday gives downtown businesses a boost

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Every month, thousands of people descend on the Arts District to celebrate First Friday.

The monthly event features over 50 local artists, musicians, and restaurants.

Business owners in the area told Channel 13 the event means more people in their doors and said the area would be different without the event.

"I was here before this was cool. When I moved in here, there were empty store fronts," said Sarah Collins, who opened Peddlers Antique Mall years ago. "We just took a chance."

She said downtown has changed and First Friday played a big role.

"First Friday has moved around the neighborhood but people walk down here and walk past our stores," Collins said. "It has become popular. A lot of bars have moved in. The day after First Friday, we do very well."

It's a sentiment echoed by Carlos Corral who opened Tacotarian in 2019.

"It was not as known. A lot of people told us why would you go there," Corral said.

However, First Friday means exposure and potential customers.

"This is the busiest night of the month, probably. It is a big thing for all of us. We want to maintain it," Corral said. "We want to make sure it is safe. We want everyone to enjoy it and for it to continue growing."