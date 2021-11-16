Watch
First British Airways flight since March of 2020 lands in Las Vegas

Plane touched down Monday night
Copyright Associated Press
Frank Augstein
Posted at 9:55 PM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 00:55:50-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Monday marked another milestone in the return of international travel to Las Vegas.

PREVIOUS: Lifting of international COVID-19 travel ban welcome news for Las Vegas tourism industry

It's been 20 months since the last British Airways flight landed in Las Vegas — not since March 3, 2020, because of an international travel ban due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That changed Monday night with the touchdown of a flight from London's Heathrow Airport, according to McCarran airport officials.

Video from McCarran Airport showed the plane pulling into its gate with an American and a British flag waving out the front windows.

Passengers were greeted at the airport by showgirls and "Vegas goodies," officials said.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority reports international travelers to Las Vegas make up about 15% of overall visitation and spend on average 50 to 60 percent more money than domestic visitors. They also stay slightly longer.

MORE: International travel brings potential boom to Las Vegas wedding industry

