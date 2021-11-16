First British Airways flight since March of 2020 lands in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Monday marked another milestone in the return of international travel to Las Vegas.

It's been 20 months since the last British Airways flight landed in Las Vegas — not since March 3, 2020, because of an international travel ban due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That changed Monday night with the touchdown of a flight from London's Heathrow Airport, according to McCarran airport officials.

Video from McCarran Airport showed the plane pulling into its gate with an American and a British flag waving out the front windows.

Another international airline returns! Tonight we welcome back @British_Airways as the airline resumes service between LAS and @HeathrowAirport. This is BA’s first time bringing passengers to Las Vegas since March 3, 2020. It’s good to see you again, mate! pic.twitter.com/zfYlrjEVHA — McCarran Airport (@LASairport) November 16, 2021

Passengers were greeted at the airport by showgirls and "Vegas goodies," officials said.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority reports international travelers to Las Vegas make up about 15% of overall visitation and spend on average 50 to 60 percent more money than domestic visitors. They also stay slightly longer.

