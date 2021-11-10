International travel brings potential boom to wedding industry

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — International tourism returned to the Las Vegas Valley for the first time in 20 months bringing high expectations from the wedding industry for a boom in business as eager couples fly in to tie the knot.

A Special Memory Wedding Chapel welcomed their first international couple since the beginning of the pandemic Tuesday for a renewal ceremony.

CEO Joni Moss-Graham said the majority of her business was international pre-pandemic, and, while domestic travel filled some of the lost revenue since 2020, she's thrilled to see international couples return to express their love.

The Clark County Clerk's office said it was too early to report concrete numbers on an increase in marriage license applications, but they expect to have more information early next week.

The Marriage Chamber said they've been receiving reports from local chapels that international bookings were on the rise Tuesday.