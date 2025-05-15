First Asian American woman on Las Vegas City Council champions diversity, crediting humble beginnings

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As Las Vegas celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, one local woman is focused on ensuring AAPI voices help shape the city's future.

Francis Allen-Palenske is making history in Nevada politics as the first Asian American woman elected to both the state legislature and Las Vegas City Council.

"Being the first is great, but I really like to focus on all those that came after me," Allen-Palenske said.

Abel Garcia sat down with her to learn more about her history and all that has led her here.

Allen-Palenske's journey in politics began at a young age, facing challenges along the way.

"When I served in the legislature, I got elected at the age of 25. I showed up to my first caucus meeting, they said, 'Are you bringing the coffee?' Times have changed dramatically since then," Allen-Palenske said.

She emphasizes that breaking barriers shouldn't stop with just one person.

"I'm tired of being first. I want to make sure there's an entire team of folks behind me to help lift the mantle... it's not just my responsibility—it's all of our responsibility," Allen-Palenske said.

As the representative for Ward 4 in Las Vegas, Allen-Palenske has prioritized public safety initiatives.

"One of my greatest accomplishments is bringing first responder assets to the northwest. The next police substation is going to be in Skye Canyon," Allen-Palenske said.

"We're bringing the Red Rock Communication Center to Ward 4—where police and fire dispatch will finally be under one roof. That's going to make 911 response even more effective," she added.

Allen-Palenske credits her drive to her humble beginnings and deep AAPI heritage.

"I grew up in the back of a donut shop. My parents would take us, put us in the back of the car, and we'd sleep on big bags of flour... That's my history," Allen-Palenske said.

She sees Las Vegas as a reflection of America's future.

"I always like to appeal to the mixed race kids... as time goes by, we're all going to kind of look alike. And here in Las Vegas, we look like what America is going to look like in 2060," Allen-Palenske said.

Allen-Palenske believes the diversity of the City Council strengthens leadership for the entire community.

"The city council is very diverse—6 of the 7 members are female. We've got three Latinas, a Korean American, African American, and a Jewish American. That makes us better leaders," Allen-Palenske said.

When asked what advice she would offer to the next generation of local AAPI leaders, she emphasized education.

"Definitely the message never changes: work hard, go to school. Asian Americans, we love to focus on education—go to university, get that degree. The world is your oyster," Allen-Palenske said.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.