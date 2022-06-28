LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Beginning tomorrow, June 28, dozens of fireworks booths across the valley will open up.

Ahead of the July 4th holiday, city and county officials are warning residents to only buy from approved 'safe and sane' fireworks booths.

According to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue the booths must have a permit and be inspected to operate within the city.

The use of illegal fireworks within county lines can result in a possible fine.

The holiday is the busiest day of the year for fire crews in southern Nevada, according to Tim Szymanski, with Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

He says they're asking local residents to not call 911 or 311 for fireworks complaints, but to use ispyfireworks.com, and leave 911 and 311 lines open for life-threatening emergencies.

