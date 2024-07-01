Fireworks for a cause: How to help 2 local nonprofits this Fourth of July

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two local nonprofits are holding their fourth annual competition selling fireworks to raise money for locals in need.

“So as of last year we helped, I think it was 464 individuals, give or take a few people. And this year, right now we are at 262,” said Shine A Light Foundation case manager Donica Martinez.

Shine A Light Foundation is one of two nonprofits competing against each other by using these TNT Firework stands to raise money. They help them with detox, treatment, housing and more to move into sobriety.

“We are a 5013c non-profit organization that goes out to the tunnels and washes and we offer people out there that are suffering from homelessness and substance abuse, we offer them a way out,” Martinez said.

The other is Freedom House Sober Living.

“We’re expecting to raise at least $8,000 to $10,000. But you know, the last year we raised up to about $5,000,” said Freedom House Sober Living lead case manager Darryl Ursery.

Freedom House works to help all types of people, including the homeless, who are suffering from addictions.

“It is a 3.5 sober living and treatment facility,” said Ursery. “We offer full wrap-around service.”

A portion of the money goes to TNT fireworks for the products and the rest goes right back to the nonprofit’s programs.

Shine A Light raised around $3,000 last year.

Both Ursery and Martinez tell Channel 13, before they were in this position, both were helped by their nonprofits.

“Until I got to Freedom House, I never had a driver’s license, ID," said Ursery. “I was ripping and running the streets out of my addiction, but because of Freedom House and the help they have given me, I am standing here today.”

“It’s hard when you’re out there, you know, when you’re experience homelessness and substance abuse disorder. You feel very alone and you don’t know there’s help out there,” Martinez said.

If you’d like to help these organizations by purchasing fireworks, you have until Thursday to do so. Both organizations' firework stands are located in Albertsons parking lots.

The Freedom House stand is off of Warm Springs Road and Rainbow Boulevardand Shine a Light has a stand on Warm Springs Road and Eastern Avenue.