Firefighters warn of dangers after North Las Vegas woman dies from cooking fire injuries

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The death of a 92-year-old woman who was severely burned in a cooking fire prompted local firefighters to issue a warning to the rest of the community on Wednesday.

The North Las Vegas Fire Department was called to the woman’s home in the 5100 block of Zapata Lane, near Washburn Road and Clayton Street, at about 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday, fire officials stated in a news release.

The first arriving fire crews found a 92-year-old woman outside the home suffering from severe burns, a fire department spokesperson stated.

“Firefighters found no active fire in the residence but did locate a pot resting on a lit stove burner,” officials stated.

Officials say the woman was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, where she later died from her injuries.

For firefighters and the public, the woman’s death serves as a reminder that “cooking is by far the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries,” according to officials.

The North Las Vegas Fire Department provided a list of recommended precautions you can take to keep yourself and your family safe. Those tips include:

