Investigators: Massive North Las Vegas fire was likely arson

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Multiple crews were battling a 2-alarm fire in a North Las Vegas neighborhood near Decatur Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue Sunday evening.
North Las Vegas firefighters and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue crews were called to the 3300 block of Nicki Cometa Street at about 5:35 p.m. with reports of multiple structures on fire.
“The center house where the fire was most involved collapsed, there's a lot of fire stuck underneath, there’s some smoldering stuck underneath,” says Chief Joe Calhoun, North Las Vegas Fire. “They burned very quickly because they had nothing protecting them, no insulation.”
Several @LasVegasFD units assisting North Las Vegas FD with 2-alarm fire, two houses, near Cheyenne & Decatur. Large column of smoke from fire. NLVFD is lead agency, it is in @CNLV#PIO1News