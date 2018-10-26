Investigators: Massive North Las Vegas fire was likely arson

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Multiple crews were battling a 2-alarm fire in a North Las Vegas neighborhood near Decatur Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue Sunday evening.

North Las Vegas firefighters and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue crews were called to the 3300 block of Nicki Cometa Street at about 5:35 p.m. with reports of multiple structures on fire.

“The center house where the fire was most involved collapsed, there's a lot of fire stuck underneath, there’s some smoldering stuck underneath,” says Chief Joe Calhoun, North Las Vegas Fire. “They burned very quickly because they had nothing protecting them, no insulation.”

Several @LasVegasFD units assisting North Las Vegas FD with 2-alarm fire, two houses, near Cheyenne & Decatur. Large column of smoke from fire. NLVFD is lead agency, it is in @CNLV #PIO1News — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) October 22, 2018

After a lengthy battle, fire crews were able to extinguish the flames.

“We have to rule out everything and that includes arson so we’ll be checking everything to make sure that we get down to exactly what caused this fire.”

Fire investigators are still trying to piece together exactly what caused the fire. North Las Vegas fire said Friday the fire is most likely arson but are continuing to investigate.

The North Las Vegas Fire Department said the builder credits the department from keeping the fire from spreading to other homes in the area.