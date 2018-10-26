Investigators: Massive North Las Vegas fire was likely arson

Jordan Gartner, Austin Carter
6:24 PM, Oct 21, 2018
2:36 PM, Oct 26, 2018

The North Las Vegas Fire Department said the builder credits the department from keeping the fire from spreading to other homes in the area.

Multiple crews were battling a 2-alarm fire in a North Las Vegas neighborhood near Decatur and Cheyenne on Sunday. Austin Carter reports.

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Multiple crews were battling a 2-alarm fire in a North Las Vegas neighborhood near Decatur Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue Sunday evening.

North Las Vegas firefighters and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue crews were called to the 3300 block of Nicki Cometa Street at about 5:35 p.m. with reports of multiple structures on fire.

“The center house where the fire was most involved collapsed, there's a lot of fire stuck underneath, there’s some smoldering stuck underneath,” says Chief Joe Calhoun, North Las Vegas Fire. “They burned very quickly because they had nothing protecting them, no insulation.”

After a lengthy battle, fire crews were able to extinguish the flames.

“We have to rule out everything and that includes arson so we’ll be checking everything to make sure that we get down to exactly what caused this fire.”

Fire investigators are still trying to piece together exactly what caused the fire. North Las Vegas fire said Friday the fire is most likely arson but are continuing to investigate. 

The North Las Vegas Fire Department said the builder credits the department from keeping the fire from spreading to other homes in the area. 

