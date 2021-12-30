Fire near the visitor center at Clark County Wetlands Park

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County Fire Department is on the scene of a fire at the Clark County Wetlands Park.

According to CCFD, a grass fire has been reported close to the park's visitor center but the building doesn't appear to be in danger.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Park Police are assisting with roadblocks as CCFD firefighters assess the scene and make determinations as to the best way to extinguish the fire.

At this time, seven engines, one truck, two rescues, a water tender and two battalion chiefs are responding to the scene.

VIEW OF THE SCENE:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

