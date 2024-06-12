Fire destroys vacant restaurant on north end of Las Vegas Strip; no injuries reported

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Firefighters called to a burning vacant building near the STRAT on Wednesday were met with "heavy smoke and visible flames from the roof," according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

Multiple callers reported the structure fire at 2211 S. Las Vegas Blvd., which fire officials identified as the permanently closed restaurant M&M Soul Food Cafe.

The first firefighters arrived in the area approximately four minutes after they were dispatched at 12:51 p.m., officials noted.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were called to shut down traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard so firefighters could attack the flames on the exterior of the building.

At 1:37 p.m., officials say the all-clear was given for an overhaul and investigation within the structure.

In an initial statement on the incident, fire officials said the cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.

There were no reported injuries.