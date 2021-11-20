Fire crews battling 2-alarm blaze at vacant Silverstone Golf Club

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Fire & Rescue and North Las Vegas Fire Department responded to a fire at the permanently closed Silverstone Golf Club located at 6820 Grand Teton Dr.

Authorities say the fire has engulfed the vacant clubhouse.

LVFR says that 21 units have responded and at least 50 personnel from both departments are on the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

3:15PM UPDATE: This video is from earlier about 60 mins into the call. Been on scene 2H45M now with 21 units & 50 personnel from @LasVegasFD & @NLVFireDept No injuries reported, still heavy fire, defensive operations, 3 ladder pipes in operation. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/KGvwm5O9QD — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) November 19, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

