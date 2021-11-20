Watch
Fire crews battling 2-alarm blaze at vacant Silverstone Golf Club

Posted at 5:39 PM, Nov 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-19 20:42:15-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Fire & Rescue and North Las Vegas Fire Department responded to a fire at the permanently closed Silverstone Golf Club located at 6820 Grand Teton Dr.

Authorities say the fire has engulfed the vacant clubhouse.

LVFR says that 21 units have responded and at least 50 personnel from both departments are on the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

