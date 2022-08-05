Watch Now
Fire near Strat: Smoke billows from fire near Sahara and Las Vegas Blvd.

Posted at 5:42 PM, Aug 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-04 20:51:57-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV)  — Smoke billowed from a fire that broke out in an industrial area near the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday evening.

KTNV first heard reports of the fire at 2330 S. Industrial Road at approximately 5:40 p.m.

The location is near Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard, a few blocks from The STRAT. Fire officials could not immediately be reached for more information.

A 13 Action News crew is en route to the scene. Watch Live at 6 for the latest information as we get it.

This is a developing story.

