Fire at home near US 95 and Jones leaves one person dead, one critically injured

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A house fire took the life of a Las Vegas resident this week and critically injured another — the latest in a spate of recent fire deaths in our valley.

Firefighters got the call at 11:07 p.m. Wednesday of a fire at 209 Catalini Street, according to a press release from Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

The agency says the first units were on scene in the area of U.S. 95 (now Interstate 11) and Jones Boulevard within four minutes of being assigned.

Firefighters forced entry into the home and found two victims, a man and a woman, fire officials stated. Both people were rescued from the home while crews worked to contain the flames.

The man found inside the home died from his injuries, officials said. The woman was transported to an area hospital where, as of 7 a.m. Thursday, she remains in critical condition.

Investigators had not yet determined what caused the fire, but they noted two individuals "were illegally on the premises."

It's estimated the fire caused $50,000 in damage to the home.

"No current or recent Code Enforcement or Fire Prevention inspection activities are associated with this address," fire officials also noted.