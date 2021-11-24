Finding a sense of normal this Thanksgiving is as easy as you make it

Lessons learned as we enter our second Thanksgiving of the pandemic.

The main difference this year—the vaccine.

That is pushing some families to have bigger gatherings.

“There’ll probably be 30 people or more there and no reason not to,” said Keith of Las Vegas.

“I do think that this year will be a little bit different than last year,” said Lorine, another resident. “Last year was way smaller. A lot of people didn’t want to go out. So, I feel like this year is a little bit more open and a lot of people are looking forward to it.”

“There’ll probably be 10-12 of us, with friends,” said Bruce, who also lives in the area.

This year, when you pull the Thanksgiving meal out of the oven and you’re about to handle food—wash your hands.

If you forgot something in the car and have to grab it really quick—also wash your hands. Medical experts that and vaccinating are two of the best ways to keep yourself healthy for the holidays.

“Hand washing,” said Keith Campbell, associate chief medical officer at Sunrise Hospital. “Hand washing is huge, not just for COVID, but for other diseases. Hand washing is the key to keeping everybody safe.”

New options for treating COVID-19, such as monoclonal antibody therapy, are also keeping families safer.

“It’s usually for those patients that are not hospitalized yet, but they have been diagnosed with COVID,” said Campbell. “The idea is that it keeps those people out of the hospital and lessens the strain on the health care system.”

The Southern Nevada Health District recommends masks for the unvaccinated and celebrating outdoors, if possible. How safe people want to be is really up to them, though.

“We’re vaccinated, we’re back to normal, we’re just doing our thing,” said Bruce.

“If you’re vaccinated, what’s the problem?” said Keith. “Right?”