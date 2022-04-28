Final look at NFL Draft on the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A fan-fest of more than five years in the making!

"The Draft experience can fit tens of thousands of fans at one time," said an NFL representative.

Thousands of square feet are packed with NFL activities.

From the 40-yard dash where fans can race NFL players, and to the field goal kick-off where you can test your skills.

The gallery features everything NFL, from the team helmets to player jerseys, and to customized gear never seen before. Fans say there is something for everyone.

"We were walking through the Venetian, and we saw someone. They gave us a Duvall, and so you know, it's great to interact with all the fans of different teams and our team."

NFL senior director of events, Nicki Ewell says football stars like Bo Jackson and many more will also be in attendance.

Additionally, artists including Ice Cube, Weezer, and Marshmello will be performing.

"100 percent this is the most accessible event that we do, the socio-economic status does not matter, you can come in and have a great time for free."