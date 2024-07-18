Fill the Bus supply drive preparing for the start of a new Las Vegas school year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the start of the new school year approaches, the "Fill the Bus" school supply drive is ramping up efforts to ensure Clark County School District students have the necessary supplies.

With less than four weeks until students return to school, the organization is collecting donations to support their success.

This is the 12th annual fundraiser organized by Communities In Schools of Southern Nevada, with a goal of gathering school supplies, hygiene products and more.

Debbie Palacios, executive director of Communities In Schools of Southern Nevada, highlighted the impact of this initiative.

"We will be in over 80 schools, 83 schools this year," Palacios said. "Title 1 under-resourced schools that we will be helping, and it will impact over 75,000 students in our community."

The organization aims to provide students with everything they need to start the school year on the right foot.

"We try to make sure that they have anything they need," Palacios added. "School supplies, but of course anything else that you can think of as a student starts school."

Congresswoman Susie Lee also attended the drive, emphasizing the importance of supporting CCSD students.

"We have great teachers in the schools. They are dealing with students living in poverty," Lee stated. "Over 6 out of 10 students in the CCSD school district qualify for Title 1, which is an indicator of need."

To donate online, visit: https://www.cisnevada.org/events/

