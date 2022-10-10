Fight cancer by supporting Caravan for Mammogram

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. And we want to tell you about an important event helping to stress the importance of mammograms.

13 Action News anchor Tricia Kean has more on how you can help raise awareness.

SCARY DIAGNOSIS

"It's a really scary diagnosis," says Katina Wilson.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer back in January 2020.

"You think, why did this have to happen to me? You know, at such a young age, I have children. It was a whole range of emotion," says Katina.

Katina went through treatment and even started losing some hair.

Thankfully, she's recovered and credits her mom with encouraging her to get checked out. Now, Katina wants to encourage others.

"Early detection is definitely the key. So you want to make sure that you're making your appointments, you're following up, you're doing what you're supposed to do so that you can catch it early," says Katina.

"We want to really address Black women because we are the highest numbers as far as dying from breast cancer," says Kimberly Bailey Tureaud, Publisher of Las Vegas Black Image magazine.

She says too many women especially African-Americans, don't see a doctor in time.

According to the American Cancer Society: Black women have a 12% higher overall cancer death rate than White women. They also face a higher incidence for a rare and aggressive inflammatory breast cancer.

"We decided, well we need to go out and do what we can do to get the women together. Let's talk about it," says Kimberly.

To do that, Kimberly started the Annual Las Vegas Caravan for Mammogram.

"Comprehensive Cancer Center, Touro University, and they're going to be out here to engage with women, help decorate cars, and also to let them know, hey, you have a buddy and you're not alone," says Kimberly.

CARAVAN INFO

The 5th Annual Caravan for Mammogram is Saturday, October 15th at 8:00 AM. The event is absolutely free.

Meet at the Las Vegas All Woman's Care office at 700 Shadow Lane. Car decorations will be provided.

Metro volunteers will lead the caravan down Las Vegas Boulevard. The event ends with free lunch from Rachel's Kitchen.

For more information, call 702-810-5631.