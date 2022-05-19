Festival goers injured at Lovers & Friends Festival

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With big names like Usher, Lil Kim, Ciara, Akon, T-Pain and Sean Paul, the Lovers and Friends Music Festival was suppose to be a fun filled weekend.

But Saturday night, it took a terrifying turn when a false report of gunfire panicked the crowd and sent many running for an exit. For some, it's a memory filled with trauma and fear.

Ashli Olivas doesn’t know if she can ever go to an event like this again. It may be her first and last time in Vegas. She was one of many who were trampled during the stampede. She just got out of the hospital with a sprained ankle, dislocated shoulder, cuts, bruises and infections in both knees.

"I am going to see a therapist because I am traumatized. It was like being in a human sinkhole. With just bodies," Olivas cries.

Jessica Crandall was pinned in the fleeing crowd.

"I called my husband and told him to tell my son Carson that I love him. There’s a shooter and I don’t know what’s going to happen," Crandall told us.

Many others also complained about the heat, lack of water and proper cooling at the event.

Festival goer Brianna Draher said: "To me I felt like a lab rat in an experiment. Like I was thrown in there to see whatever didn’t work for the first day we are going to do for second day people. That’s just not right."

"I shouldn't have to get vip to feel safe," says Glenda Smith, another attendee.

The aftermath is prompting an outpouring on social media with concertgoers connecting with one another sharing their experience. Some are considering legal action. At least one concert goer has reached out to a local injury law firm after her back was broken that night.

Richard Harris Law Firm Attorney David Menocal explained: "If the security team that responders were negligent and their actions fell below what is considered reasonable in industry standard then they should be held accountable."

There were also acts of heroism Saturday night when many stopped to rescue those who had fallen. Many expressed gratitude for the anonymous strangers who risked their own safety to help.

And with the EDC Festival coming to Las Vegas this weekend, concerns about safety are top of mind. Commissioner Tick Segerblom tells us he is looking into the issues and will be meeting with the owners of the festival property.

